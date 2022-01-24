Greece, Turkey reactivate joint economic committee

The fifth session of the Greek-Turkish Joint Economic Committee concluded in Athens on Monday with the signing of a protocol by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu.

According to a joint announcement, the heads of the two delegations expressed satisfaction with the reactivation of the committee, whose last session was held more than 11 years ago in Ankara, in October 2010.

The two sides also expressed their commitment to continue working to achieve progress in issues included in the “positive agenda,” with emphasis on promoting economic cooperation and trade transactions between the two countries.