Erdogan says Turkey committed to EU membership, calls for ‘direct’ dialogue with Greece

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey remains committed to full membership in the European Union, for which it is a candidate country, while accusing the bloc of “injustices.”

“Turkey, which is geographically and historically a part of Europe, is committed to its target of becoming a member,” Erdogan said during a meeting with EU ambassadors in Ankara, however adding that certain countries, which he did not name, are seeking to undermine the country’s bid.

“They have used the delaying tactic against us in many issues, including the customs union,” he said, adding that “the bloc’s will has been taken captive by a few states.”

“The EU needs to prevent attempts to sabotage Turkey-EU relations with the excuse of inter-bloc solidarity,” he said.

Referring to tensions between Greece and Turkey, Erdogan said he believes differences between the two countries can be solved through “direct and constructive dialogue.”

“I honestly believe that,” he said.