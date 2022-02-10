ATHEX joins forces with Romania’s BRM
The Athens Stock Exchange Group and the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM) signed an agreement on Tuesday on post-trading services in Romanian futures contracts in natural gas trading on the BRM market.
Under the agreement, the Athens Stock Exchange will offer technical support to BRM in its planning of a day-ahead derivatives market in natural gas, along with clearing and settlement services, with risk management provided by ATHEXClear.
Clearing transactions will be made in euros.