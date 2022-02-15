protection-of-greek-pdo-products-in-africa

The close trade and investment ties between Europe and Africa are of great importance to Greece as a Mediterranean country, Secretary General for International Economic Relations and Extroversion (Foreign Affairs Ministry) Ioannis Smyrlis said at the Informal Council of the Trade Ministers of the European Union (Foreign Affairs Council – Trade) in Marseille on Monday.

Smyrlis, who is also head of Greece’s export agency Enterprise Greece, attended the meeting on Sunday and yesterday ahead of the EU-African Union Summit this Thursday and Friday.

At the council Smyrlis raised the protection of Greek protected designation of origin (PDO) products in Africa such as feta, per diplomatic sources.

EU Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the Commission would seek improved protection terms for the Greek product in South Africa.