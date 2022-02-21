ECONOMY

ESG conference held by CLEON

Cleon Conferences & Communications is this Friday organizing its ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) Conference.

The event is held under the auspices of the Hellenic Bank Association, the Hellenic Observatory of Corporate Governance, the Association of Institutional Investors and the Panhellenic Association of Risk Management Officials. 

The conference will take place at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. 

For more information go to the company’s website, www.cleon.gr

