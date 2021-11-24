ECONOMY ATHENS HEALTH SUMMIT

Greece to spend 11.7 bln on health in 2022, Staikouras says

Greece’s total health spending will bump up to 11.7 billion euros next year, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told the Athens Health Summit on Wednesday.

The amount, which involves all government ministries, equals 6.3 percent of Greece’s GDP, and thus puts the country close to the European Union average of 7 percent.

Meanwhile, Staikouras told the conference, which is organized by Kathimerini, that the government will hire an additional 6,000 health workers in 2022, an estimated 29 percent of total hirings next year. 

