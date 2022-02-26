bulgaria-asks-to-reserve-lng-at-revythoussa

Bulgaria has sent Greece a request to reserve capacity at the Revythoussa LNG Terminal operated by the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA), Athens-Macedonian News Agency sources said on Friday, in order to secure quantities of natural gas in case of a disruption of the supply from Russia.

The request is viewed positively in Athens as planned LNG cargoes for the Greek market, combined with the existing energy reserves, will suffice to cover the country’s consumption needs.

The Greek system is connected with that of Bulgaria at Sidirokastro, the point at which Russian natural gas is imported into Greece, where there is also the option of countercurrent flows to supply Bulgaria.

The sources said that there was also an initially positive reaction to a request to secure additional quantities of natural gas from the TAP pipeline, which carries natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe via Turkey and Greece.