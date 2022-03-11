Industrial output eases in January, y-o-y

Greek industrial production eased 0.2% in January this year compared with the same month in 2021, despite a 2.6% increase in manufacturing production in the month, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

Specifically, the industrial production general index fell 0.2% in January from January 2021 after rising by 3.6% in the same months in 2021/2020.

The statistics service attributed this development to a 21.5% drop in mining production, a 6.7% decline in electricity and a 0.02% decline in water production and a 2.6% increase in manufacturing production.

The seasonally-adjusted index fell 4% in January 2022 from December 2021. [AMNA]