ECONOMY

Greek-managed tanker changes course for Ceuta

greek-managed-tanker-changes-course-for-ceuta

Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Elli, which made a Russian port call and had been bound for the United States, is now sailing toward the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Morocco’s northern coast, ship tracking data showed on Monday.

Greece-based Halkidon Shipping Corp, which manages the Elli, said on Friday the vessel “was instructed by her charterers to remain and await orders off Gibraltar, while en route from Novorossiysk, Russia to the US Gulf Coast.”

“The vessel is in laden condition,” Halkidon said in a statement.

A company spokesperson added on Monday that the vessel’s dirty petroleum products cargo had loaded at Novorossiysk. [Reuters]

Shipping Energy
READ MORE
[File photo]
ECONOMY

Greek vessel to carry first fuel from new Louisiana LNG plant

greek-tanker-manager-says-possible-iran-oil-transfer-being-probed
ECONOMY

Greek tanker manager says possible Iran oil transfer being probed

mitsotakis-proposes-eu-shipping-fuel-research-fund-and-center
ENVIRONMENT

Mitsotakis proposes EU shipping fuel research fund and center

The review of the use of gas for heating by the EU brings new opportunities to Greece, given the need for the redrafting of the EU pipeline map. The significance of liquefied natural gas terminals under construction or being planned at Greek ports is growing.
ECONOMY

Greece’s energy role shifts

energy-costs-to-eat-up-12-of-greek-gdp
ECONOMY

Energy costs to eat up 12% of Greek GDP

[Giannis Liakos/Intime News]
ECONOMY

PPC not expected to post profit for 2021