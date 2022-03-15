greek-managed-tanker-changes-course-for-ceuta

Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Elli, which made a Russian port call and had been bound for the United States, is now sailing toward the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Morocco’s northern coast, ship tracking data showed on Monday.

Greece-based Halkidon Shipping Corp, which manages the Elli, said on Friday the vessel “was instructed by her charterers to remain and await orders off Gibraltar, while en route from Novorossiysk, Russia to the US Gulf Coast.”

“The vessel is in laden condition,” Halkidon said in a statement.

A company spokesperson added on Monday that the vessel’s dirty petroleum products cargo had loaded at Novorossiysk. [Reuters]