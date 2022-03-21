tricks-power-suppliers-are-employing

Electricity retailers are constantly and unilaterally changing their customers’ fixed rate into floating ones with an adjustment clause, according to complaints.

Furthermore, when trying to attract new customers they can become particularly disturbing, with persistent phone calls for “a great offer just for you,” while when it comes to a unilateral change in rates for the worse, they are suspiciously discreet.

In most cases the information that in 60 days charges will change is carefully buried in very fine print at the bottom of the bill. Consumers usually realize it only when the first bill with the new rates arrives.

Other suppliers will send a text message, and citing a certain article in the contracts – in equally fine print – they inform that in 30 days’ time they will no longer be able to offer what was agreed just a few months ago.

This is why they had demanded that the Regulatory Authority for Energy apply the new, more transparent bill and contract standards not from last December but as of this month, and now that March has come they are asking for a new postponement, citing the same argument: they have not had enough time to adjust their information systems.