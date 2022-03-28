ECONOMY

Capital Link’s Shipping Forum is setting sail

Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum will take place on Monday and Tuesday as an online event, starting at 3 p.m. Greek time on Monday.

The Forum is held in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with the NYSE and Nasdaq.

It will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming international shipping markets today, featuring comprehensive reviews of and outlooks for the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results.

Discussions will include topics of critical significance to the industry such as environmental regulations, technology, Covid-19 and ship operations, geopolitics, sanctions and tariffs, access to capital and more.

The keynote speaker will be Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of the BW Group and of the Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization.

Registration is complementary. For more information, visit capitallink.com.

