Capital Link’s Invest in Greece Forum in New York on April 11

Capital Link is hosting its flagship conference in New York, titled “Invest in Greece Forum: A New Era – A New Direction for Greece,” as an in-person event only, on Monday, April 11, at the Metropolitan Club in New York.

The event is taking place in cooperation with the NYSE and with the support of lead sponsors CITI and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) Ltd.

Attendance is open only to fully vaccinated attendees.

The Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum is an international summit about Greece hosted annually in New York.

It is the longest-running investment forum about Greece abroad that is engaged in a systematic effort to promote Greece as a business and investment destination to a global audience.

With a 23-year track record, this forum enjoys unique branding, acceptance and support from the US, Greek and Greek-American business, investment and financial communities.

Every year, a delegation of senior government officials – led once again this year by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (via webcast) – and a group of private sector business leaders update a global audience on the reforms, developments and outlook of the Greek economy and each of the main sectors, highlighting trends, challenges and opportunities.

Furthermore, a group of international investors and financiers will share their insight on Greece as a business and investment destination.

To find out more, visit www.capitallink.com.