Money Review’s Banking Summit takes place Tuesday

Money Review, Kathimerini’s business news website, is holding its Banking Summit on Tuesday, featuring ministers, chief executive officers of banks and other leading figures.

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos, Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras and Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be among the keynote speakers.

Titled “Mapping the Way to Growth,” the conference can be viewed online, in Greek and English.

