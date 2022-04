The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) raised 812.5 million euros from Wednesday’s auction of 13-week treasury bills maturing on July 8, 2022.

The settlement date is this Friday. Demand was considerably reduced compared to the previous such auction on February 2, with the issue’s coverage ratio amounting to 1.36 times, against 2.35 times in February.

The yield secured was a negative 0.20%, against -0.42% two months ago.