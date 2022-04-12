supplementary-budget-up-for-voting-on-thursday

The Parliament is to vote on Thursday on a supplementary budget of 2.6 billion euros, which was tabled as an amendment to a Finance Ministry bill last Friday.

The draft bill, which will incorporate a number of European directives into national law, began its second reading in a parliamentary committee on Monday.

The amendment increases the funds of the regular budget by €2 billion and the joint financing sections of the Public Investments Budget by €600 million.

This spending, according to the State General Accounting Office report, is linked to “extremely urgent and emergency needs that arose due to the energy crisis.”

It also includes statutes that allow vehicle owners to pay circulation taxes only for the months that the vehicle is in circulation, without any penalty, and relieves farmers and fishermen in the normal value-added tax regime of the entrepreneurial fee.