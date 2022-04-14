cyprus-to-model-gov-cy-on-gov-gr

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos spoke of a new era in relations between Cyprus and Greece in the field of digital transformation on Wednesday, after the signing of a memorandum of understanding in the field of digital policy and cybersecurity with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, minister of digital governance.

It follows Nicosia’s announcement in March that it intends to have a single portal for all state agencies, Gov.cy, that will be styled on Greece’s successful Gov.gr portal launched under Pierrakakis’ leadership.