Greek electricity grid operator ADMIE on Friday reported resilient operating results for 2021.

More specifically, consolidated revenue totaled 286 million euros, down 0.5% from 2020, EBITDA fell 9.6% to €190.3 million and consolidated net profits fell to €69.4 million from €84.9 million in 2020.

ADMIE’s board will seek shareholders’ approval to a plan for a dividend payment of €33.9 million, or 50% of net profits for 2021.