Adjusting to the Orthodox Easter holiday, shopping hours for retail stores next week, will change as follows:

– Greek Palm Sunday (April 17) shops will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Holy Monday (April 18) through Holy Thursday (April 21): 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Good Friday (April 22): 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

– Holy Saturday (April 23): 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Easter Sunday (April 24) and Easter Monday (April 25) all shops in Greece will be closed.

[AMNA]