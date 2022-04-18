ECONOMY

PSB & Co looking forward to Posidonia

Posidonia veteran exhibitor PSB & Co SA Group of Companies is busy preparing for its 11th outing at the international shipping exhibition this June.

“The reopening of exhibitions will assist our business growth as it is a great chance to advertise and promote our company’s activities,” said Gregory Papadakis, managing director.

At this year’s event the company will introduce the exclusive representation agreements it has recently signed with Vietnamese shipyard Dung Quat and two Korean companies: Korean Global Services (KGS), for marine spares supplies and Korean engineers, and Dragon M&E for ship repairs and newbuilding projects.

