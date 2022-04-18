ECONOMY BUSINESS

Thousands of undocumented compensation claims to Attiki Odos

thousands-of-undocumented-compensation-claims-to-attiki-odos

As many as 12,000 compensation claims have reached Attiki Odos from motorists claiming to have been trapped on the Athens tollway during January’s snowstorm, though no more than 3,500 of these claims came from citizens who could provide proof of their ordeal – matching original calculations.

Operating company Attikes Diadromes began on February 5 receiving claims for the 2,000-euro compensation fee the government compelled it to pay, but applications have so far been three-and-a-half times more than expected.

The other 8,500 claimants will get nothing.

Some 580 claimants have already been compensated.

Business Weather
READ MORE
[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Microsoft and Terna Energy investment projects approved

olp-posts-record-high-results
ECONOMY

OLP posts record-high results

mytilineos-awarded-by-ecovadis
ECONOMY

Mytilineos awarded by EcoVadis

ntt-data-opens-new-office-in-athens
ECONOMY

NTT Data opens new office in Athens

startups-take-center-stage-at-posidonia
BUSINESS

Startups take center stage at Posidonia

translating-an-idea-into-profit
BUSINESS

Translating an idea into profit