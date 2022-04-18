thousands-of-undocumented-compensation-claims-to-attiki-odos

As many as 12,000 compensation claims have reached Attiki Odos from motorists claiming to have been trapped on the Athens tollway during January’s snowstorm, though no more than 3,500 of these claims came from citizens who could provide proof of their ordeal – matching original calculations.

Operating company Attikes Diadromes began on February 5 receiving claims for the 2,000-euro compensation fee the government compelled it to pay, but applications have so far been three-and-a-half times more than expected.

The other 8,500 claimants will get nothing.

Some 580 claimants have already been compensated.