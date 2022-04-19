AmCham: Strong US interest in tourism and investments

There is undiminished investment interest by American firms in Greece, the executive director of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, Elias Spirtounias, said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency released on Monday.

Apart from the interest in tourism, he added, there was information that a major investment in wind energy was about to be announced in Greece, which will be among the largest in the region.

Spirtounias said that not only could Greece become an energy hub but also a force in power production, which will create major investment opportunities.

US investors have energy production in their sights and new investments will follow, said Spirtounias, whose 10 years at the American-Hellenic Chamber have brought him into contact with dozens of his counterparts around the world, as well as international representatives of businesses and agencies.

Despite the worrying developments on a global level, Spirtounias said he was optimistic about Greece and its prospects, while noting the very hopeful messages from tourism, where bookings are close to exceeding the record numbers of 2019 and there have not been any cancellations.

The direct flights now available from many US cities have contributed to this, he noted, while they also indicate the significant interest in Greece.

If the country manages to exploit the opportunities created by the Recovery and Resilience Plan, he added, it will be able to hold its own.