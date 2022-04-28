Green Tank: RES acceleration is the way forward

Accelerating investment in renewable energy sources is the best option for reducing energy costs, protecting the environment while also reducing reliance on Russian natural gas, according to a study conducted by The Green Tank, an independent, nonprofit think tank focusing on environmental policy issues.

Outlining the results of its analysis in an announcement on Wednesday, the think tank said that “renewables can achieve a much deeper reduction of Greece’s dependence on Russian fossil gas compared to the lifetime extension of lignite plants, both in the short term as well as in the medium and long term.”

A return to lignite and an extension of lignite plant operation, by contrast, in addition to derailing the country’s climate targets, will be less financially advantageous and will not sufficiently reduce reliance on Russia natural gas, it said.