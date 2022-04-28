ECONOMY

Green Tank: RES acceleration is the way forward

Green Tank: RES acceleration is the way forward

Accelerating investment in renewable energy sources is the best option for reducing energy costs, protecting the environment while also reducing reliance on Russian natural gas, according to a study conducted by The Green Tank, an independent, nonprofit think tank focusing on environmental policy issues.

Outlining the results of its analysis in an announcement on Wednesday, the think tank said that “renewables can achieve a much deeper reduction of Greece’s dependence on Russian fossil gas compared to the lifetime extension of lignite plants, both in the short term as well as in the medium and long term.”

A return to lignite and an extension of lignite plant operation, by contrast, in addition to derailing the country’s climate targets, will be less financially advantageous and will not sufficiently reduce reliance on Russia natural gas, it said.

Energy
READ MORE
Bill for local authorities to offer renewable energy
ECONOMY

Bill for local authorities to offer renewable energy

Russia suspending gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland
ECONOMY

Russia suspending gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland

Contingency plan under way
ENERGY

Contingency plan under way

Energy transition a ‘huge economic opportunity’ for Greece
KEITH TUFFLEY

Energy transition a ‘huge economic opportunity’ for Greece

Israel’s Econergy to team up with Terna Energy to build solar plants in Greece
ECONOMY

Israel’s Econergy to team up with Terna Energy to build solar plants in Greece

Platform for fuel pass exceeds 64,000 applications
ECONOMY

Platform for fuel pass exceeds 64,000 applications