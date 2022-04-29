Energy upgrade program commands major interest

The energy efficiency program “Energy Savings at Home” (“Exoikonomo Kat’ Oikon”) has enjoyed record interest, according to data announced on Thursday by the Environment and Energy Ministry.

A total of 87,578 applications were submitted, of which 40,145 are classified as “in principle eligible” and 47,433 as “runners-up.”

The number of applications is much higher than the previous five energy upgrade actions implemented in the last decade.

“The new program will help tackle energy poverty, reduce energy costs for households and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” the ministry noted.