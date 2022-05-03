Daleela ferry to link Piraeus with Cyprus

After 21 years, passenger shipping between Cyprus and Greece is set to become a reality again. On June 19, the MV Daleela will set sail from the port of Limassol on its first round-trip voyage to Piraeus, inaugurating the new service by Cypriot Ministry of Shipping.

At a press conference, Deputy Minister Vassilis Demetriades stated that “the government is implementing a commitment for an alternative connection of Cyprus with mainland Europe.”

Demetriades noted that the last voyage that took place from Cyprus to Greece was on October 8, 2001 on the Salamis Star, while expressing his delight that the service would finally restart this June: “Our fellow citizens, students and all those who want to travel to Greece with their car, motorcycle or bicycle will now have an alternative connection to Greece by sea. Moreover, it will be a way to strengthen maritime tourism by offering this service to the wider EU community.”

Demetriades declared his confidence in the contractor, Scandro Holding and expressed hope that the service will continue to be sustainable even after the end of state support.

He added that the Cypriot-flagged Daleela was inspected and deemed suitable. The ship was built in 1991 with a capacity of 400 people; it has 38 first-class cabins for 110 passengers, 68 second-class cabins for 180 passengers and 110 airline seats, while it can also carry more than 100 vehicles.

With regard to ticket pricing, the deputy minister announced that tariffs were lower than initial estimates. For a one-way journey, VIP cabins will cost 50 euros per person, with first-class single rooms at €30 per person, first-class double rooms at €25 per person and first-class quadruple rooms at €20 per person. Second-class cabins will cost €10 per person, one way, while the airline seats will cost €8 per person each way.

Prices do not include taxes and port fees amounting to €30.21 per person each way.

For children aged 4-12, the fare will be €5 for one way and free for children up to 4 years old, while taxes and port fees in both cases are €23.06 per child each way.

The tickets for vehicles (up to 5 meters) will come to €60 plus taxes and port fees of €41.72 each way, while those for motorcycles will be €30 plus taxes and port fees of €32.96 each way.