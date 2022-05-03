ECONOMY

Greek olive producer bags 15 awards at international competition

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms (www.bioarmonia.gr) secured another exceptional distinction for Greek olives at the Anatolian International Olive Oil Competition 2022 held in Turkey, noting a record of 100% and 15 awards in an equal number of entries for awards.

The organic olive products of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, located near Sparta in Laconia, have bagged 423 international awards, constituting a global record of awards for a Greek Single Estate olive producer.

