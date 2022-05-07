ECONOMY

Incentives offered for renewing domestic appliances

The government is expected next month to introduce a new program of incentives for the renewal of domestic appliances, aimed at saving energy and protecting the environment.

Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas told the New Democracy party conference on Saturday that the new program, named “Anakyklono” (or “I Recycle”), will offer subsidies for the replacement of old and energy-guzzling appliances such as refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners.

Some 350,000 households stand to benefit from the program, said Skrekas, adding that the subsidy will range between 35% and 50% of the cost of purchase of a new appliance, based on income criteria. This will not be related to any other incentives programs on domestic energy upgrading.

 

 

 

