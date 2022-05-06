Germany to charter FSRUs from Dynagas

Germany will charter two large floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) from Greece-based Dynagas, which can replace 30% of its current Russian gas imports, utility Uniper, which facilitated the deal, said on Thursday.

The FSRUs Transgas Force and Transgas Power, built in 2021, each have a total natural gas-send-out capacity of up to 7.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year and capacity to store 174,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Uniper said in a statement.

The combined capacity is roughly equivalent to 30% of Russian gas imports into Germany, with the FSRUs to go into operation in early 2023, it added. [Reuters]