ECONOMY

More projects added to Greece 2.0 project

More projects added to Greece 2.0 project

Greece on Monday announced the inclusion of another 57 projects in the country’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), with an accumulated budget of 1.7 billion euros.

Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis signed the ministerial decisions as part of implementing the Greece 2.0 project.

The 57 projects are divided into the four pillars of the National Plan.

More specifically, four projects worth €50.75 million concern the green transition, six projects worth €227.35 million are related to the digital transition, 15 projects worth €490.18 million to employment-skills-social cohesion and 32 projects worth €927.68 million to private investments and society transformation.

These 57 projects raise the total number of projects included in the Recovery and Resilience Facility to 230, valued at €10.2 billion.

Economy
READ MORE
Cost of living has soared
ECONOMY

Cost of living has soared

Fitch: Hellenic, BoC retain Positive Outlook
ECONOMY

Fitch: Hellenic, BoC retain Positive Outlook

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns
ANALYSIS

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns

A plan and a new social contract
ANALYSIS

A plan and a new social contract

EBRD sees Greek economy growing at 2.9% this year
ECONOMY

EBRD sees Greek economy growing at 2.9% this year

Inflation is spiraling out of control
ECONOMY

Inflation is spiraling out of control