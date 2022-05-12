ECONOMY BANKING

SMEs secure most bank financing over first quarter

Greek banks supplied new loans of more than 1 billion euros over the first quarter of the year, and most of that went to small and medium-size enterprises, according to the Bank of Greece’s analytical credit datasets.

This has reversed the hitherto domination of major enterprises in new financing, as medium-sized, small and very small companies drew €544 million in January-March, compared to €475 million that large firms managed to borrow.

Also Q1 saw the steadying of the financing balance just above €56 billion, thereby putting an end to the constant decline recorded in previous years, after the sale of most bad loans.

