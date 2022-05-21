Gov’t may extend fuel pass

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said that the government is examining the possibility of extending the fuel pass, in an interview on Friday with Real FM.

Commenting on fuel prices, he underlined that “the situation regarding fuel is very, very difficult and this is the reality. As the Development and Investments Ministry we have launched the largest investigation we can into the refineries and we are expecting the results by May 23 in order for the agency to be able to evaluate them. We are also carrying out urgent inspections on the 30 gas stations with the highest prices in Greece and we are doing the same thing with the transport companies. So, our agency is now checking the entire fuel supply chain,” he said.