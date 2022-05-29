ECONOMY ENERGY

Withdrawal of old electrical appliances to get under way

[AMNA]

The process for the replacement of old electrical appliances will start in mid-June, Energy and Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas announced on Saturday.

He told Skai television that the measure offering subsidies for the withdrawal of old air-conditioning systems, freezers and refrigerators will have a budget of 150 million euros, and with the contribution of beneficiaries, the program will amount to some €300 million.

The subsidy will range between 35% and 50% of the new appliances and aim at the replacement of a maximum of 380,000. ‘The aim is to slash the energy bills by 30%,’ Skrekas stated.

