ECONOMY

PPC rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s

PPC rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s

Standard & Poor’s on Monday upgraded Public Power Corporation’s (PPC) credit rating to BB- from B+ with a stable outlook.

In its report, the rating agency pointed out that the additional profitability from energy production is financing the subsidy of consumers and also that the possible imposition of a windfall profits tax on the energy sector will have a small impact on the company as profit margins in retail are very low.

S&P proceeded with the upgrade of PPC after an upgrade of the Greek economy on April 22 with the reasoning that, if needed, the state, which holds 34% of PPC stock, will have greater ability to support the company.

Last Friday the corporation refuted the distribution of bonuses to its officers in the form of shares, in response to media reports on the utility’s share buyback plan.

Finance Energy
READ MORE
Cypriots to get green energy subsidies
ENERGY

Cypriots to get green energy subsidies

Natural gas subsidy is doubled for this month
FINANCE

Natural gas subsidy is doubled for this month

Greek hospitals set for energy upgrades
ECONOMY

Greek hospitals set for energy upgrades

More projects for Greece 2.0
FINANCE

More projects for Greece 2.0

Resources to beat energy poverty in EU
FINANCE

Resources to beat energy poverty in EU

Bulgaria may seek exception to any EU sanctions on Russian gas and oil
ECONOMY

Bulgaria may seek exception to any EU sanctions on Russian gas and oil