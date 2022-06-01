ECONOMY

Greece taps bond markets for another €400 million

Greece taps bond markets for another €400 million

Greece secured reduced interest rates for its 15- and 20-year bonds it reopened on Monday, eventually raising 400 million euros.

The Public Debt Management Agency announced it drew €250 million from the 15-year bond that matures on January 30, 2037 at a rate of 3.51%, against an original 4.00%.

Total bids reached €920 million (coverage ratio 3.68 times).

It added that the reopening on the same day of the 20-year bond with maturity January 30, 2042 raised €150 million at an interest rate of 3.56%, against an original 4.20%.

Bids amounted to €675 million (coverage ratio 4.50 times).

On Wednesday the PDMA will also auction 26-week treasury bills, aiming to raise at least €625 million.

Markets Finance
READ MORE
Bond yields ease on Friday
ECONOMY

Bond yields ease on Friday

Analysts see no danger to market access
ECONOMY

Analysts see no danger to market access

Waiver extended to end-2024
ECONOMY

Waiver extended to end-2024

Pressure on Greek bond yields eases
ECONOMY

Pressure on Greek bond yields eases

IMF calls for fiscal prudence
FINANCE

IMF calls for fiscal prudence

Greece set to stay in markets
FINANCE

Greece set to stay in markets