ECONOMY

Greek inflation jumps to 11.3% y/y in May, a 29-year high

Greek inflation jumps to 11.3% y/y in May, a 29-year high
[InTime News]

Greece’s annual consumer inflation jumped to its highest level in 29 years in May at 11.3% on the back of surging costs for energy, housing, transportation and foods, official data showed on Thursday.

Inflation quickened from 10.2% in April, according to statistics service ELSTAT. Month-on-month consumer inflation rose 0.7%.

Greece’s annual EU-harmonized inflation also rose sharply to 10.5% in May from 9.1% in April, further squeezing disposable incomes.

EU-harmonized inflation is an index of components used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Natural gas prices soared 172.7% on an annual basis, while electricity prices increased 80.2% and those for heating oil rose 65.1%, ELSTAT said.

The cost of housing rose 35.0% year-on-year while transportation prices were up 18.8%, with foods and non-alcoholic beverages 12.1% more expensive, the data showed. [Reuters]

Economy
READ MORE
Government sets energy saving targets for public sector
ECONOMY

Government sets energy saving targets for public sector

Greek economy to grow by 2.8% in 2022, 2.5% in 2023, OECD report says
ECONOMY

Greek economy to grow by 2.8% in 2022, 2.5% in 2023, OECD report says

Growth beats expectations
ECONOMY

Growth beats expectations

Greek economy expands 2.3% in first quarter, shows resilience
ECONOMY

Greek economy expands 2.3% in first quarter, shows resilience

Gov’t in search of fiscal leeway
ECONOMY

Gov’t in search of fiscal leeway

Erdogan promises more rate cuts, plays down inflation
ECONOMY

Erdogan promises more rate cuts, plays down inflation