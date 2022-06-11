Lloyd’s, Blue Sea Power on board FSRPs for three islands

Lloyd’s Register and Blue Sea Power have signed a framework agreement to provide classification and assurance services for three floating storage, regasification and power generation barges (FSRP) for the islands of Kos, Lesvos and Chios.

The FSRP barges will use LNG and bio-LNG when it becomes available.

They will also have the flexibility to support hydrogen blending in the future.

Anna Apostolopoulou, Global Floating Offshore Installations (FOI) director at Lloyd’s Register, said, “This project, in partnership with Blue Sea Power, will provide affordable power with a rapid development schedule, helping to connect the electricity grids of the three islands and is a big step on the path towards alternative offshore energy.”