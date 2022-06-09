€150 mln bonus for energy-saving state bodies

The Finance Ministry appears to be making its plans on the basis of a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, as is evident in the supplementary budget and its new, more adverse long-term scenario. The latter will be included in the Stability Program Athens will submit to the European Commission.

Public bodies or agencies that reduce their energy consumption within the framework of a relevant program will be rewarded this year with additional financial assistance to the tune of 150 million euros.

According to the ministers of energy, Kostas Skrekas, and interior, Makis Voridis, and Alternate Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis, who are behind the program, the goal is for state bodies to save energy by 10% in the short term and 30% in the medium term.

Skylakakis said that in 2021 the state spent 800 million euros on energy consumption (without taxes and fees), an amount which is paid by the Greek taxpayer.

He said public bodies are required to implement a series of measures that include, among other things, “the rational management and maintenance of heating and cooling systems, energy savings in the field of lighting, such as street lighting, but also in water supply and sewerage networks through the installation of the appropriate equipment for energy management, such as inverters at pumping stations.”

Moreover energy managers for the buildings will be deployed, which has been planned but not implemented.

Secretary General for Energy Alexandra Sdoukou referred to the individual responsibility of each employee to make sure that energy is not wasted in the workplace. It is better, she said, to open the windows for 10 minutes and ventilate the space, with the air conditioners off, than to have the A/C on and windows open at the same time.

She also noted that A/Cs and heating should be turned off during non-working hours, as well as computers, lights and appliances in unused areas.

She added that the energy manager can appoint an employee to monitor the implementation of the rules. The installation of shading systems (blinds, curtains) is also provided while improving street lighting scheduling, moreover, is estimated to reduce costs by 30-50%.

What’s more, the energy consumption of the 212,000 public clocks will be monitored through a digital system.