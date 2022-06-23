Cyprus seeks ways to boost climate action

The Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council is proposing the creation of a Deputy Ministry for Climate, as part of its suggestions for green development and energy.

A statement from the council on Wednesday said that the proposal incorporates seven suggestions which will act as a catalyst for the long-term goals and commitments of Cyprus in relation to the green transition. At the same time, it will support policies for a holistic approach which will contribute to reducing the cost of energy in the long term.

The council suggests creating a Deputy Ministry for Climate, the Environment and Green Sustainability would allow the unified adoption and monitoring of a long-term energy strategy, climate neutrality by 2050 and monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) that will guide the actions toward the single goal.

It also proposes a long-term energy strategy up to 2050 to allow the Cypriot economy to survive in the new global conditions of green and sustainable development.

Furthermore, it suggests upgrading the infrastructure and network of the electricity grid through greater use of renewable energy sources.