ECONOMY ENVIRONMENT

Cyprus seeks ways to boost climate action

Cyprus seeks ways to boost climate action
[Petros Karadjias/AP]

The Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council is proposing the creation of a Deputy Ministry for Climate, as part of its suggestions for green development and energy.

A statement from the council on Wednesday said that the proposal incorporates seven suggestions which will act as a catalyst for the long-term goals and commitments of Cyprus in relation to the green transition. At the same time, it will support policies for a holistic approach which will contribute to reducing the cost of energy in the long term.

The council suggests creating a Deputy Ministry for Climate, the Environment and Green Sustainability would allow the unified adoption and monitoring of a long-term energy strategy, climate neutrality by 2050 and monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) that will guide the actions toward the single goal.

It also proposes a long-term energy strategy up to 2050 to allow the Cypriot economy to survive in the new global conditions of green and sustainable development.

Furthermore, it suggests upgrading the infrastructure and network of the electricity grid through greater use of renewable energy sources.

Cyprus Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sustainable airports in Cyprus
ENVIRONMENT

Sustainable airports in Cyprus

Funding for countryside tourism in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Funding for countryside tourism in Cyprus

Cypriot tax cut for startup investments
ECONOMY

Cypriot tax cut for startup investments

EU nod to Cypriot VAT deferral plan
CYPRUS

EU nod to Cypriot VAT deferral plan

Cypriot trade deficit rises year-on-year
ECONOMY

Cypriot trade deficit rises year-on-year

RCB passes loans on to Hellenic Bank
CYPRUS

RCB passes loans on to Hellenic Bank