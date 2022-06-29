State loan repayment process starts

In the next few days the Independent Authority for Public Revenue will release the precise amounts to be repaid by the 600,000 companies and professionals who received government loans amounting to 8.3 billion euros, collectively known as the “Deposit To Be Returned.”

After the various reductions to the repayable advance, debtors will only return about €3 billion, with the first installment due by the end of July.

Based on the IAPR planning, a separate clearing note will be issued for each repayable advance cycle. For example, a company that has received aid from four loan cycles will have four clearing notes posted to its account on the myAADE digital portal.

Recipients of these cheap state loans, issued during the lockdowns, have no interest to pay. Their dues may be paid either as a lump sum with a 15% discount by end-July or in 96 installments, with the first one also set for payment by the end of next month.

After the amounts due from each company or freelance professional are posted, the parties concerned should look for their own payment slip on the IAPR website (www.aade.gr).