Staikouras meets with Vestager

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras spoke about “great, complex and supranational challenges ahead of us,” in his statements after a meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager on Monday.

According to the minister, the cost of energy has skyrocketed and inflation in Europe has exceeded all expectations, affecting all citizens, inevitably meaning that any achievements are overshadowed and the positive outlook is undermined.

Staikouras also noted that the contribution of the vice president of the European Commission to the effective support of the Greek economy during the outbreak of the pandemic was significant, as the Provisional Framework of the European Commission for state aid measures had been a valuable tool and a guide for Greece’s efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the crisis.