ECONOMY

Staikouras meets with Vestager

Staikouras meets with Vestager

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras spoke about “great, complex and supranational challenges ahead of us,” in his statements after a meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager on Monday.

According to the minister, the cost of energy has skyrocketed and inflation in Europe has exceeded all expectations, affecting all citizens, inevitably meaning that any achievements are overshadowed and the positive outlook is undermined.

Staikouras also noted that the contribution of the vice president of the European Commission to the effective support of the Greek economy during the outbreak of the pandemic was significant, as the Provisional Framework of the European Commission for state aid measures had been a valuable tool and a guide for Greece’s efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the crisis.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriots turn more pessimistic
ECONOMY

Cypriots turn more pessimistic

Greek turnaround came after hard work, Vestager says
ECONOMY

Greek turnaround came after hard work, Vestager says

Staikouras: Fuel subsidies are a targeted measure
ECONOMY

Staikouras: Fuel subsidies are a targeted measure

Forgiving social security dues
ECONOMY

Forgiving social security dues

Petrides warns of uncertainty
CYPRUS

Petrides warns of uncertainty

KEDIPES inflows reach €1.34 bln
ECONOMY

KEDIPES inflows reach €1.34 bln