Industrial turnover at record level in May

The industrial turnover index was at record level in May, both thanks to the full recovery of economic activity after two years of the Covid pandemic, and to very high product prices.

It is worth noting that a greater increase in the domestic market’s turnover index was recorded in May compared to the turnover index of the foreign market, which is partly due to the partial decline in orders from abroad, but also in production, both because of a shortage of raw materials and because of inflationary pressures.

According to data released on Wednesday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the turnover index in industry increased this May by 53.1% compared to May 2021.

The turnover index in industry in May compared to April of this year showed an increase of 12.5%.

The average headline index for the 12-month period of June 2021 to May 2022, compared to the corresponding 12-month index for June 2020-May 2021, showed an increase of 34.8%, against a rise of 0.3% when comparing the corresponding previous 12 months.