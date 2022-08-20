EU officials welcome end of Greece’s enhanced economic surveillance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel welcomed the end of Greece’s enhanced economic surveillance and congratulated the Greek people for their efforts, in separate tweets on Saturday.

“Thanks to the determination and resilience of Greece and its people, the country can close this chapter, and look to the future with confidence. The EU will always stand by your side,” said von der Leyen.

Michel said in his message, “An important day for Greece – exiting the enhanced surveillance framework today. A success due to the commitment of the Greek people and authorities combined with European solidarity. Greece is moving forward.”

[AMNA]