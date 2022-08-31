ECONOMY

Motor Oil expands into environmental services

Motor Oil expands into environmental services

Refiner Motor Oil Hellas announced significantly better first-half results Tuesday, along with an expansion into environmental services, namely waste management and recycling.

Turnover in the first half of 2022 rose to €7.89 billion, up from €4.156 billion during the same period in 2021.

Operating (EBITDA) profit rose to €932.1 million from €250.8 million and after-tax profit to €686 million from €121 million.

Investments in the first half reached €261 million and net debt was reduced to €1.407 billion from €1.45 billion at the end of 2021.

Sales abroad and to shippers reached 79.38% of total consolidated sales.

The company also announced the acquisition of 100% of biofuel production and trading company Elin Verd for €15.4 million.

As part of its expansion into environmental services, Motor Oil is leading a consortium bidding for waste management in Attica and Thessaloniki, with the two public-private partnership ventures having a budget of €1 billion.

Business Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Green deals are flourishing
BUSINESS

Green deals are flourishing

Mytilineos awarded by EcoVadis
ECONOMY

Mytilineos awarded by EcoVadis

Visual radar for pollution, forest fires
BUSINESS

Visual radar for pollution, forest fires

PPC and RWE sign renewables deal
ENERGY

PPC and RWE sign renewables deal

Extreme heat ravages Greece’s mussel harvest
ECONOMY

Extreme heat ravages Greece’s mussel harvest

Fewer businesses set up shop
ECONOMY

Fewer businesses set up shop