Mytilineos awarded by EcoVadis

Mytilineos has been awarded a gold rating for its business practices, based on its business model and its overall strategy, by the leading European agency for evaluating the performance of companies in sustainable development, EcoVadis.

Some 90,000 public and private companies from 60 countries participate and are evaluated by EcoVadis, demonstrating to the international investment community their commitment to sustainable development.

Mytilineos ranks in the top 10% of all companies being assessed by EcoVadis.

The results per thematic unit are also noteworthy, since Mytilineos managed to be included among the top 4% of suppliers in its sector in the “Labor Practices-Human Rights” section, and in the respective 6% of top suppliers in the “Environment” section.

