ECONOMY

Energy conservation ‘must become part of our culture’

Energy conservation ‘must become part of our culture’
[Intime News]

The state is going to act as a good example when it comes to energy conservation, Minister of State Akis Skertsos said in an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Tuesday.

The minister said that the relevant announcements will be made on Wednesday.

“With small, smart moves, the national goal of saving energy by 10-15% is achievable,” he underlined.

In any case, “energy conservation, regardless of the crisis, is something that should become part of our culture anyway. It is good for the environment, for our pockets and it enhances consumer awareness,” he said.

Energy Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears
ANALYSIS

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

170 million euros earmarked for greener public buildings
ECONOMY

170 million euros earmarked for greener public buildings

Hellenic Petroleum deal with Neste for green aviation fuel
ENERGY

Hellenic Petroleum deal with Neste for green aviation fuel

Greek quest to save on energy bills spurs island-owned renewables
ECONOMY

Greek quest to save on energy bills spurs island-owned renewables

Green deals are flourishing
BUSINESS

Green deals are flourishing

Aegean to use Hellenic Petroleum’s sustainable fuel
TRANSPORT

Aegean to use Hellenic Petroleum’s sustainable fuel