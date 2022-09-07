Energy conservation ‘must become part of our culture’

The state is going to act as a good example when it comes to energy conservation, Minister of State Akis Skertsos said in an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Tuesday.

The minister said that the relevant announcements will be made on Wednesday.

“With small, smart moves, the national goal of saving energy by 10-15% is achievable,” he underlined.

In any case, “energy conservation, regardless of the crisis, is something that should become part of our culture anyway. It is good for the environment, for our pockets and it enhances consumer awareness,” he said.