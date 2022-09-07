ECONOMY

PPC to launch new lignite plant by March 2023

Greece’s biggest power utility Public Power Corporation said on Tuesday that a new coal-fired plant under construction will be switched on by March 2023.

PPC, which is 34% owned by the state, had started building a new unit in the northern Greek region of Ptolemaida before the energy crisis took hold.

The 660-megawatt plant will start trial operation in the second half of the year before its commercial operation begins in the first quarter of 2023, PPC said in a presentation following the announcement of its first-half results.

The utility said it will gradually ramp up coal-fired generation in the coming 12 months, adding that phasing out lignite was still “a strategic decision” for the group. [Reuters]

