EU Recovery Fund to help stave off recession, minister says

Thodoros Skylakakis stated that the positive trend in public revenue continued in March despite the negative effects from the war in Ukraine. He added that Eurostat will soon release its figures concerning the country’s fiscal deficit in 2021, expected to be better than the budget forecast.

The EU’s Recovery and Resilience Fund will be instrumental in warding off a recession in Greece in the next few years, Greek Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis told the second Annual Economist Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit on Friday.

Referring to Greece’s next national elections and the extent to which these might affect the course of the fund’s projects in the country, the minister said that there shouldn’t be a problem – provided that a stable government emerges.

Also speaking at the summit, Alternate Minister of Development & Investments Nikos Papathanassis noted that the latest figures from the National Statistics Agency (ELSTAT) show the Greece’s national economy as being on an upward trajectory.

