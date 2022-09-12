Finance Ministry to specify economic aid announced by PM

The Greek Finance Ministry will elaborate on Monday on the economic support pledged by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The measures will include a one-off benefit aid of 250 euros that will be paid in December to 2.3 million beneficiaries; a heating allowance which this year will rise to 300 million from 174 million in 2021 and with potential beneficiaries of approximately 1.3 million households; a package of incentives and disincentives for the subsidy of electricity bills; the payment of a subsidy of 60 million euros to farmers to deal with increased prices in fertilizers and 89 million to 50,000 livestock farmers to deal with increased prices in animal feed; the expansion of the “Recycle – Change device” program, which will henceforth increase the number of beneficiaries by 200,000; and the expansion of the Tourism for All program with another 200,000 beneficiaries.

It is also expected that there will be an update on measures regarding real estate.

The announcements will be made at 10 a.m. by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Alternate Finance Minister Theodore Skylakakis and Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos.

[AMNA]