Greece remains attractive as an investment destination and many of its individual indicators are improving despite an extremely grim international environment, where the first war on the European continent in the 21st century and sharp increases in the prices of energy and food cast a gloomy shadow, the country managing partner of EY Greece, Panos Papazoglou, stated on Sunday.

