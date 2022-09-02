ECONOMY

Phaistos and Wa’ed Ventures co-lead funding round in spacetech co OQ

Phaistos and Wa’ed Ventures co-lead funding round in spacetech co OQ

Luxembourg-based OQ Technology, a global 5G internet of things satellite operator, has raised 13 million euros in its Series A funding round co-led by Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures and Greece’s Phaistos Investment Fund, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

It is Wa’ed’s first investment overseas since it expanded its mandate to pursue global tech startups looking to localize their products and solutions in Saudi Arabia. [Reuters]

Investments Finance Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Close surveillance by agencies, markets
FINANCE

Close surveillance by agencies, markets

Officials waiting for rating agencies’ take on wire-tapping affair
ECONOMY

Officials waiting for rating agencies’ take on wire-tapping affair

Fitch issues rating warning
ECONOMY

Fitch issues rating warning

Collection agencies to start selling loans back to banks
ECONOMY

Collection agencies to start selling loans back to banks

Subsidies for drug firms with debts to health system
ECONOMY

Subsidies for drug firms with debts to health system

Greece’s price cushion tops EU
ECONOMY

Greece’s price cushion tops EU