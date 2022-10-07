Supermarkets pledge to contain price hikes on 50 products

Supermarkets in Greece on Wednesday pledged to present by the end of the month a basket of 50 different products necessary for a household’s living for which they will seek to contain any price increases.

This pledge was made during a meeting between Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis with representatives of supermarkets and retailers.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Georgiadis said participants agreed on this move and added that next week he will meet with representatives from the food industry to seek a similar agreement.

He noted that the meeting did not discuss a freeze on prices and stressed that the result was not a “gentlemen’s agreement” since each company will pursue its own policy on prices.

“We do not breach rules of fair competition. It is something that we would never do,” he added.